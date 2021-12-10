Analysts Anticipate Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Plains GP posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 290.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Seaport Global Securities cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 31,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,253. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 102.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 547,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 276,608 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 33.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 27.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 506,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 70,157 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

