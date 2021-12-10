Analysts Anticipate WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. WesBanco reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSBC. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.73. 219,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,099,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 6.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Article: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.