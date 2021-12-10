Analysts Expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.38). Celldex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celldex Therapeutics.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLDX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $413,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $197,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,133,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,191,000 after acquiring an additional 433,120 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,180,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,717,000 after acquiring an additional 217,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,031,000 after purchasing an additional 217,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,970,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 172,079 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,384,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLDX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.19. 19,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,723. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 2.75.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.