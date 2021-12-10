Analysts Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Core Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $28.79.

Shares of CLB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.65. 376,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,682. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

