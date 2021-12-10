Analysts Expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Li-Cycle.
Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $93,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $133,000.
NYSE LICY opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.
About Li-Cycle
Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.
