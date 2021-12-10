Analysts Expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Li-Cycle.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LICY. Cowen began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $93,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $133,000.

NYSE LICY opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li-Cycle (LICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.