Analysts Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report $121.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.10 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $107.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $482.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.40 million to $484.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $528.55 million, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $548.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Noodles & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NDLS shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

NDLS traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,675. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $477.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.78 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $652,771.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 60.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 31,955 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 26.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at $1,459,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 25.0% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 2.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,022,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after buying an additional 26,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Read More: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.