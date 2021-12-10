Analysts Set Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) PT at $79.56

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.63.

BYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.58. 814,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average is $61.36. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

