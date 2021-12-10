Analysts Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Target Price at C$19.39

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.39.

Several analysts recently commented on HR.UN shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.69 per share, with a total value of C$235,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,329,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,866,572.38. Also, Director Alexander Danial Avery acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$518,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,353,400.

Shares of TSE HR.UN traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$15.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.99 and a twelve month high of C$17.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

