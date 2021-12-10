Analysts Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Price Target at $33.00

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on M shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Macy's alerts:

M traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,178,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,549 shares of company stock worth $132,468 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 94,812 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Macy’s by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,003.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,587 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.