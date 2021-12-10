Analysts Set T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Target Price at $191.79

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TROW traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.62. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,431,617,000 after purchasing an additional 242,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,688,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $904,975,000 after purchasing an additional 136,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,783,000 after purchasing an additional 308,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

