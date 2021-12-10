Analysts Set Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) PT at $21.17

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

TGI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. 23,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Triumph Group by 13,098.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

