Analyzing Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) & Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Mesoblast has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mesoblast and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $7.46 million 108.17 -$98.81 million ($0.78) -7.97 Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.25 million ($3.39) -1.77

Black Diamond Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mesoblast. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Diamond Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -994.48% -17.15% -13.28% Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -46.24% -40.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mesoblast and Black Diamond Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 1 3 0 2.40 Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Mesoblast currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.04%. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $33.80, suggesting a potential upside of 462.40%. Given Black Diamond Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Diamond Therapeutics is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Black Diamond Therapeutics beats Mesoblast on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2. The company is also developing BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of EGFR mutations, including allosteric and canonical EGFR mutations; and various early stage pipeline programs of allosteric mutations in kinases related to cancer and/or rare genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

