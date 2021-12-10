Analyzing TSS (TSSI) and The Competition

TSS (OTCMKTS: TSSI) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare TSS to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

TSS has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS’s rivals have a beta of 2.04, suggesting that their average share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TSS and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A TSS Competitors 165 672 970 21 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 12.74%. Given TSS’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TSS has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TSS and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $45.06 million $80,000.00 -25.50 TSS Competitors $1.74 billion $111.93 million 15.72

TSS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TSS. TSS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TSS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS -1.97% -15.36% -2.26% TSS Competitors -24.92% -15.88% -5.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of TSS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TSS rivals beat TSS on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc. engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment comprises of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations. The Systems Integration segment integrates information technology equipment for original equipment manufacturer vendors and customers to be used inside data center environments, including modular data centers. TSS was founded by Gerard J. Gallagher on December 20, 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

