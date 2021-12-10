Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 129.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Angion Biomedica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGN opened at $3.49 on Friday. Angion Biomedica has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $104.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 3,474.84% and a negative return on equity of 233.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Itzhak Goldberg sold 38,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $137,589.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 113,186 shares of company stock worth $395,684 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Angion Biomedica in the third quarter worth about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 98.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Angion Biomedica in the third quarter worth about $114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 46.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 266.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

