Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NGLOY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.55.

Anglo American stock opened at $19.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. Anglo American has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

