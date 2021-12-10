ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Director Buys $98,450.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $549.36 million, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.19. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 49,450.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 373,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

