APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Truist Securities raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank raised APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

APA stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. APA has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

