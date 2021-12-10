Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives $59.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.
APEMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($75.28) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
Aperam stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.49. 379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About Aperam
Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.
