Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives $59.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

APEMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($75.28) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.49. 379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $2.1059 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.