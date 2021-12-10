Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMEH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $78.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $133.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.60.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

