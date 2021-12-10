Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock Position Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,175,000 after purchasing an additional 40,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,841,000 after purchasing an additional 186,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,521,000 after purchasing an additional 77,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIT opened at $102.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

