ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) has been given a C$15.00 target price by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.57% from the stock’s current price.

ARX has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cormark reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.37.

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded down C$0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,629. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.34. The firm has a market cap of C$7.91 billion and a PE ratio of 26.55. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$5.80 and a 52 week high of C$13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The company had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.8933451 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

