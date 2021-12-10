Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

ACRE traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

