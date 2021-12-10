Argyle Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Chubb by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $190.20 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.88.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

