Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79,688 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.2% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 26,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 9.4% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 20.1% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 102,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Cowen upped their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.76.

NYSE:GE opened at $97.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

