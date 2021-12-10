Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $50,000 Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 12.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

SJM stock opened at $130.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.46 and a 200-day moving average of $127.79.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

