Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $60,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWB. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,339,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,202,000 after buying an additional 216,765 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 103,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $83.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.16. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $78.83 and a twelve month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

