Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 131 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 97,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 40,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.37. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

