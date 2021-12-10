Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,224 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 147.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.3% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,362,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 205.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,504,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,919 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,806,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,731,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,781,000 after acquiring an additional 579,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 367.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 718,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 564,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIM shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $16.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.93. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

