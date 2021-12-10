Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Rambus were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rambus by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 17,260 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $28.95 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

