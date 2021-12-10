Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $594,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.90 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $148.99 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.90 and its 200-day moving average is $166.64. The company has a market capitalization of $436.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

