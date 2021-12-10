Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Trading Down 11.9%

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS)’s share price dropped 11.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATMS)

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc operates as a shell company, which does not have any business operations. The company was founded by Nathalie Babazadeh and Kacey Mor-Vu on April 22, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

