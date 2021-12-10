Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $104.50 million-$105.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.74 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.960-$-0.950 EPS.

Shares of ASAN traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.91. 179,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,085. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.35. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 318.32%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.92.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.19 per share, for a total transaction of $19,297,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington purchased 3,733 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $248,281.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,767,648 shares of company stock worth $153,734,782 and sold 112,440 shares worth $13,494,854. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

