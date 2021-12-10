Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Shares Up 2.1%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) shot up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASDRF)

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

