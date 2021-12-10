Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,280 ($70.02) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($70.95) to GBX 5,700 ($75.59) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,570 ($73.86) to GBX 5,850 ($77.58) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,800 ($76.91).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 6,328 ($83.91) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,233 ($42.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,448.22 ($98.77). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,038.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,639.11. The company has a market capitalization of £28.23 billion and a PE ratio of 34.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.