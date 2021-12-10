Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.78.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.80. 196,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.08. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $844,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.