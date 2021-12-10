Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock Position Reduced by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Associated Banc by 34.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 73,515 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,271,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,513,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASB. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $269.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $88,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,269 shares of company stock worth $622,528. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

