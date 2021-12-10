Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,594 ($34.40).

ABF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,200 ($29.17) to GBX 2,300 ($30.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.14) to GBX 2,470 ($32.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.48) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.80) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday.

Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 1,948.50 ($25.84) on Friday. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 1,719 ($22.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.08). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,894.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,052.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. The stock has a market cap of £15.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 34.30 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

In other news, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($25.31), for a total value of £456,193.73 ($604,951.24).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

