Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.200-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Atkore also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.600 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.25. 506,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,917. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.27. Atkore has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $118.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The business had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582 in the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

