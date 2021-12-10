Atlas Private Wealth Management Grows Stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 54,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 559.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBEU opened at $35.78 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99.

