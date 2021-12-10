Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $590,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

FCOM stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $57.33.

