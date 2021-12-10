Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATO. TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

NYSE ATO traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.86. 20,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,636. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atmos Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.