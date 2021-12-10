AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $356,207,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in AT&T by 147.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 176,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,402,125. The stock has a market cap of $163.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.51.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.