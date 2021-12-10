AT&T’s (T) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Securities

Truist Securities restated their hold rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist reiterated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.51.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $163.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.