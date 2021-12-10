Auctus (AUC) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Auctus has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $17,841.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0534 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.79 or 0.00360032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00040177 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,030,455 coins. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

