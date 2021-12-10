Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) Director Buys C$25,125.00 in Stock

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) Director Kevin Cameron Drover purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$25,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,199,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$401,667.01.
CVE:AUN opened at C$0.36 on Friday. Aurcana Silver Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.32 and a 52 week high of C$1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08.
Aurcana Silver Company Profile
