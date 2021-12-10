Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) Director Buys C$25,125.00 in Stock

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) Director Kevin Cameron Drover purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$25,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,199,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$401,667.01.

CVE:AUN opened at C$0.36 on Friday. Aurcana Silver Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.32 and a 52 week high of C$1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

