Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATHM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter valued at $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter valued at $239,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 59.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Autohome by 62.5% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

NYSE ATHM opened at $32.78 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their price target on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CLSA dropped their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.52.

Autohome Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.