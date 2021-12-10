Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Up 4.4%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 9,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,208,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 27,460 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 2,721,085 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 640.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 197,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.