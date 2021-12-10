Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Up 4.4%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 9,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,208,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.52.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 27,460 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 2,721,085 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 640.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 197,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.
About Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)
Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.
