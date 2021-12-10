Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Cut by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,594 shares of company stock worth $12,027,006. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $232.74 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $241.18. The firm has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.09 and a 200-day moving average of $210.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

