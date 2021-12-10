Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $29,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,723,000 after buying an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,594 shares of company stock worth $12,027,006. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP opened at $232.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.17. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.