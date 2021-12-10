Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

AVDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AVDX stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.69. 1,030,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,091. Avant Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 million. Avant Diagnostics’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

